GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Animal Husbandry, Insurance departments ink MoU for livestock insurance scheme

Published - October 30, 2024 11:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Animal Husbandry Department is providing insurance coverage to 50,000 cows and the dairy farmers who own them through the Gosamrudhi-NLM 2024-25 insurance scheme. The department is implementing the livestock insurance scheme in collaboration with the State Insurance Department through the United India Insurance Company.

The Animal Husbandry Department and the State Insurance Department signed an agreement on Wednesday in the presence of Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani.

Under the scheme, a 50% government subsidy will be available in the general category for cattle costing up to ₹65,000, and 70% for SC/ST categories. The dairy farmer in the general category will be eligible for ₹1,456, which is 50% of the premium for one-year coverage. The dairy farmer in the SC/ST categories will be eligible for ₹2,038, or 70% of the premium amount. For the three-year insurance term, the amounts will be respectively ₹3,568 and ₹4,995, the Animal Husbandry Department said in a statement.

Published - October 30, 2024 11:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.