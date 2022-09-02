Animal Husbandry dept. told to implement e-system for transfers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has directed the Animal Husbandry department to implement an online mechanism without further delay for carrying out transfers in the department.

The August 29 order came on a petition filed by the Kerala Government Veterinary Officers' Association (KGVOA).

The KAT noted that a KGVOA representation dated February 28, 2022, seeking implementation of the online mechanism had been pending before the Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry. The department should consider it and pass appropriate orders after hearing the KGVOA representatives and taking note of the government orders on the matter, the tribunal said.



The KGVOA had approached KAT alleging that the department had failed to adhere to the State government order requiring all departments to create the online database of staff and conduct transfers and postings solely through the online mode.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms department had issued orders in February 2017 and October 2021 directing all government departments to prepare the online databases of staff and carry out transfers and posting only through the online system. Although several departments had switched to online mode, the Animal Husbandry department was yet to do so, according to the KGVOA.

Against guidelines

Moreover, in August this year, the department had issued the general transfer order for 2022 without adhering to guidelines, the association said.

“The KAT judgment should be implemented in the true spirit at the earliest, so that a justifiable system is in place in the Animal Husbandry Department for transfers of veterinary surgeons and senior veterinary surgeons,” KGVOA State president Dilip Chandran said.