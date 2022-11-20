  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Animal Husbandry dept. to probe reasons for recurring avian flu outbreaks

November 20, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Animal Husbandry department (AHD) will investigate the reasons for the recurring avian flu outbreaks in Alappuzha.

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has recently issued an order directing District Animal Husbandry officer D.S. Bindhu to examine the reasons and circumstances that led to repeated bouts of the disease. Ms. Bindu is expected to submit a detailed report to the District Collector in two weeks.

Bird flu has been reported five times in Alappuzha in the past eight years. The 2014 and 2016 outbreaks resulted in the death/ culling of some eight lakh birds, mostly ducks. After a lull, the avian flu hit the region thrice between January 2021 and now killing over 2.5 lakh birds. The latest outbreak of the disease (H5N1) was first confirmed in ducks at Vazhuthanam in Haripad municipality on October 26. Later the outbreak was detected in Cheruthana and Karuvatta grama panchayats on November 4 and 12 respectively.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.