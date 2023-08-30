Animal Husbandry dept. to launch a comprehensive rabies control project  

August 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Animal Husbandry department is launching a comprehensive rabies control project to vaccinate domestic and stray dogs in the State from September 1.

The month-long programme is being implemented in association with local self-governments and the project will have the technical support of Mission Rabies, an animal welfare organisation. A vaccination campaign was conducted in the State during September 2022 and the programme will be an extension of that.

Prior to the launch, the department made extensive preparations across the State. Vaccination squads have been formed in all districts and the department has provided anti-rabies vaccine medicine for all team members. According to officials, the required quantity of vaccine and other materials needed to conduct the project have been made available.

Pet dogs will be given a certificate from the veterinary hospital after vaccination. Based on this, dog owners can get licenses from their respective local bodies. Stray dogs will be vaccinated as part of projects formulated by respective local bodies. The department has already identified dog handlers for the programme and all of them will be trained before the launch. The rabies control project is being implemented after ensuring the participation of animal welfare organisations and volunteers in all districts.

The State-level launch of the programme will be held at the Kollam District Veterinary Centre on September 2. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani will inaugurate the programme.

