Animal Husbandry dept. restarts floating veterinary hospital service in Alappuzha

The Animal Husbandry department (AHD) has restarted the floating veterinary hospital service to provide care and treatment to animals in places without vehicle access.

The motorboat veterinary hospital was flagged off by Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma on Friday.

The floating clinic with a senior veterinary surgeon, livestock assistant, attendant, medicines and facilities for artificial insemination of cattle will visit the eastern parts of Alappuzha municipality and interior areas of the Kuttanad region every Tuesday and Friday.

Alappuzha municipal development standing committee chairperson M.G. Sathidevi presided. District Animal Husbandry officer Arunodaya P.V., AHD deputy director Suresh P. Panicker, chief veterinary officer Rema S. and others attended the function.