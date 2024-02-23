Animal Husbandry Department to set up museum in Kollam

February 23, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

Animal Husbandry Department is considering the proposal to set up a museum in Kollam to spread awareness about the sector, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said here on Friday.

She was inaugurating the animal welfare award distribution ceremony at District Veterinary Centre. “With the influx of social media, entire society including the students are drifting away from the world around us. The aim of the museum is to create awareness among the public about various species that live with us. The plan is to establish the museum at District Veterinary Centre,” said the Minister.

She added that the department has been taking steps to end stray dog menace in Kerala by 2030. “This goal will be achieved by implementing multiple measures including sterilisation,” she said.

District-level animal welfare award of that includes a purse of ₹10,000, a plaque and ponnada was presented to Muhammad Faisal, a Punalur-resident at the event. Mr. Faisal is operating a dog shelter at his home, providing care to wounded and abandoned animals. According to officials, he was selected from nearly twenty applicants.

Ms. Chinchurani also inaugurated the thanneer pandal at the District Veterinary Centre and distributed prizes to the winners of quiz and drawing competions held by the department. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan presided over the function while District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. S. Anilkumar, District Veterinary Centre chief Dr. D. Shinekumar, deputy directors Dr. L.A. Ajith, Dr. B. Ajith Babu and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) secretray Dr. B. Aravind were present on the occasion.