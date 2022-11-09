Animal Husbandry department to contain canine distemper outbreak in Wayanad

Disease reported in 15 of 25 civic bodies, including Pulpally, Poothadi panchayats and Kalpetta municipality, says District Animal Husbandry Officer

Disease reported in 15 of 25 civic bodies, including Pulpally, Poothadi panchayats and Kalpetta municipality, says District Animal Husbandry Officer

The Animal Husbandry department is preparing to adopt steps to contain the outbreak of canine distemper, a fatal viral disease affecting canine species, especially dogs, in Wayanad district.

“The outbreak has been reported in 15 of 25 civic bodies, including Pulpally and Poothadi grama panchayats and Kalpetta municipality. Up to 10 canine distemper cases are being reported in each panchayat daily,” District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. Ceena Jose Pallan told The Hindu.

More than 4,000 dogs are suspected to be affected by the disease in the district, and many of them have died. The disease occurrence is mostly seasonal, and it is contained naturally, but an outbreak was reported this year, Dr. Ceena said.

Canine distemper is a disease caused by a virus of the Paramyxoviridae family, and it spreads rapidly among dogs, she said, adding that usually it is transmitted from stray dogs either through contact or aerosol transmission. However, it is not transmitted from animals to humans as it is not a zoonotic disease.

The main symptom of the disease is high fever, poor food intake, vomiting, conjunctivitis, diarrhoea with the presence of blood, and shivering. A yellowish discharge from the nose and eyes is also observed among infected canines, she said.

Once the disease turns acute, treatment is not effective. It affects all canine species.

Vaccine

A multi-component vaccine — used against five fatal diseases, including canine distemper, leptospirosis, two strains of canine hepatitis, and Parvovirus infection — to contain the disease is available in the market. However, it is not available at the Government Veterinary Hospital in the district, pet owners complained.

Experts said the authorities had failed to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme and other measures to reduce stray dog population owing to dearth of funds.

However, Dr. Ceena said she had sought the quick intervention of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry to contain the spread of the disease.