ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Husbandry department steps up vaccination against LSD in Kannur, Kasaragod

February 08, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Kasaragod and Kannur districts are worried over the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Though vaccination against the virus is on, shortage of livestock inspectors and doctors has slowed down the drive. A number of cattle deaths have been reported from Uduma and Bandaduka in Kasaragod.

According to District Animal Husbandry Officer B. Suresh, as many as 634 animals have been diagnosed with LSD in Kasaragod.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

So far, 12,323 animals have been vaccinated in the district. However, the biggest challenge is to reach out to farmers and vaccinate animals within four hours after opening the vaccination vials.

In Kannur, LSD has been reported in 35 panchayats, and 164 cows have been affected. Over 31,000 animals have been vaccinated so far, said S.J. Lekha District Animal Husbandry Officer, Kannur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US