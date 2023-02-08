HamberMenu
Animal Husbandry department steps up vaccination against LSD in Kannur, Kasaragod

February 08, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Kasaragod and Kannur districts are worried over the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Though vaccination against the virus is on, shortage of livestock inspectors and doctors has slowed down the drive. A number of cattle deaths have been reported from Uduma and Bandaduka in Kasaragod.

According to District Animal Husbandry Officer B. Suresh, as many as 634 animals have been diagnosed with LSD in Kasaragod.

So far, 12,323 animals have been vaccinated in the district. However, the biggest challenge is to reach out to farmers and vaccinate animals within four hours after opening the vaccination vials.

In Kannur, LSD has been reported in 35 panchayats, and 164 cows have been affected. Over 31,000 animals have been vaccinated so far, said S.J. Lekha District Animal Husbandry Officer, Kannur.

