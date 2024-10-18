Animal Husbandry department launches PPR vaccination in goats and sheep

State Animal Husbandry department launched a vaccination drive against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), also known as sheep and goat plague (Adu Vasantha in Malayalam), across the State on Friday.

Across Kerala, 13.5 lakh goats and 1,500 sheep over four months old will be vaccinated, the department said.

Inaugurating the vaccination campaign at the district livestock farm at Kudappanakunnu here, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said PPR can be eradicated from Kerala through systematic preventive measures. Efficient disease prevention will also help to reduce the financial losses suffered by farmers, the Minister said. Animal Husbandry department has launched strong preventive measures against bird flu, swine flu, and lumpy skin disease.

The PPR vaccination drive will be on till November 5.

Assistant field officers and livestock inspectors will visit farms and households for vaccinating the animals free of charge. The department has constituted 1,819 squads across the State for the purpose.

The Statewide campaign is part of an all-India PPR Eradication Programme (PPR-EP) aimed at eradicating the disease from the country by 2030.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the inaugural function.

