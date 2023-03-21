HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Animal Husbandry department issues guidelines to protect livestock from heat stress

Farmers advised to look for heat stress symptoms. Animals should be given plenty of drinking water. Air circulation should be ensured in cattle sheds

March 21, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As Kollam district continues to experience unusually hot weather, the Animal Husbandry department has issued guidelines to protect the livestock from heat stress.

Farmers have been advised to stay alert and contact veterinarians if they notice fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, foam around the mouth and excessive slobbering, open mouth breathing and burn marks in cattle. “In case of sunstroke, as a first aid, the body of the animal should be wiped with water. They should also be given plenty of water to drink and taken for treatment at the veterinary dispensary,” said District Animal Husbandry Officer K. Ajilast.

Plenty of water

While cool drinking water should be provided to all animals, lactating cows should be given 80 to 100 litres of water every day.

The department has instructed dairy farmers to ensure air circulation in cattle sheds and to set up vegetable pandals and drip or sprinkler systems on rooftops. Placing wet jute sacks on the roof will also help reduce the heat. “The animals should not be left in the open below the scorching sun between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. While fodder should be given during morning and evening, the cattle can be fed hay at night. Mineral mixture, sodium bicarbonate, vitamin A and probiotics should be included in the diet of dairy cows as prescribed by a doctor,” he said.

Care for pets

The department has also advised against leaving pets like dogs, cats and birds in cars as it can lead to sunstroke. “Pets can be taken out for walks during mornings and evenings, not daytime. Pets should also be provided enough water and probiotics,” said the official.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.