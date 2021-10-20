Animal husbandry, dairy report ₹2-crore loss in rain

Financial aid to be disbursed to farmers

The animal husbandry and dairy sectors have reported losses worth ₹2 crore in the rain havoc, the Animal Husbandry Department said on Wednesday on the basis of a preliminary assessment.

The losses included 91 cattle, 42 goats, 25,032 chickens, 274 cattle sheds, 29 hen coops and cattle feed worth ₹5 lakh. Financial assistance will be disbursed to the farmers at the district-level, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said.

The Minister had convened a meeting of officials of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development departments on Wednesday to assess the damage.

Farmers have been directed to file their applications for compensation to the veterinary surgeon at the veterinary hospital concerned or the block-level office of the Dairy Development Department within 10 days.