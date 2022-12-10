Animal Husbandry awards presented

December 10, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani presenting the awards in the animal husbandry sector:

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani presented the animal husbandry awards for 2021 the other day. Shine K. B. of Udumbannoor, Idukki, received the award for the best dairy farmer. The award carries ₹1 lakh, citation and plaque. Jiji Biju of Navya Farms, Thrissur, won ₹1 lakh cash reward for best dairy farmer (commercial category). Vidhu Rajeev of Muttuchira, Kottayam, received the award in the integrated farming category, and Rini Nishad, the award for best woman farmer. Mathukutty Tom was presented the award for best young farmer. V. K. Prasanth MLA presided over the event.

