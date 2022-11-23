Animal husbandry award for best farmers announced

November 23, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, on Wednesday, announced the State-level awards instituted by the Animal Husbandry Department for the best farmers in the State for the year 2021.

Shine K.V. of Idukki won the best dairy farmer award in the State, while the award for the best dairy farm on a commercial basis has been adjudged by Jiji Biju of Navya Farms Private Limited, Ernakulam.

The award for the best integrated farming has gone to Vidhu Rajeeve of Kottayam. The awards carry a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a citation, and a plaque. The best woman and youth farmer awards were won by Rini Noushad and Mathukutti Tom, respectively, both from Kottayam. The award carries a prize of ₹50,000, a citation, and a plaque.

The award for the best poultry farmer was not announced, as the department has received only entries in this category. In addition, the best dairy farmer and integrated farmer at the district-level would be presented a cash prize of ₹20,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, said the Minister at a press conference here.