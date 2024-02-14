Animal health workers at village-level soon: A-HELP programme launched in State

February 14, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Animal health workers will be appointed in the animal husbandry sector, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating A-HELP, a task force in the animal husbandry sector, at Karyavattom here on Wednesday. The scheme is being implemented with financial assistance from the Union government.

Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh who presided over the function said the A-HELP scheme would be extended to all panchayats in the State. With the intervention of Kudumbashree workers, it would ensure sustainable development of the animal husbandry sector.

The Minister also performed the first distribution of training kits for the A-HELP workers.

The Animal Husbandry department and the Kudumbashree are together implementing the scheme in the State. It aims at taking various services to the doorstep of livestock farmers and expediting dissemination of scientific knowledge.

Two thousand A-HELP workers will be trained and appointed at the village-level as a task force of the Animal Husbandry department to effectively implement the department’s schemes and disease control.

The A-HELP workers will establish closer ties between officials and farmers and ensuring maximum services.

Forty doctors from the Animal Husbandry department and 10 Kudumbashree coordinators have received training as master trainers from the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat. As many as 335 women have currently completed certification as ‘Pashu Sakhis.’

A 16-day training for the ‘Pashu Sakhis’ will begin at the Kerala Veterinary Council, Peroorkada, on Thursday.

Rajendra Bambal, joint commissioner, Union Animal Husbandry department; A. Kowsigan, Animal Husbandry Director; Jafar Malik, Executive Director, Kudumbashree were present.

