Animal diseases diagnostic laboratory opened at KVASU in Wayanad

The lab, set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh, will be beneficial for treatment of domestic animals as well

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 19, 2022 21:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) Vice Chancellor Dr. M.R. Saseendranath inaugurated the newly installed animal diseases diagnostic laboratory at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode on Wednesday.

The laboratory, set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh, with sophisticated instruments such as an automated haematology analyser, biochemistry analyser, hormone analyser, and polymerase chain reaction machine will be beneficial for treatment of domestic animals as well, sources said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The instruments will help diagnose diseases in as many as 21 animal species.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
animal
animal science

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app