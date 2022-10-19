Animal diseases diagnostic laboratory opened at KVASU in Wayanad

October 19, 2022

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) Vice Chancellor Dr. M.R. Saseendranath inaugurated the newly installed animal diseases diagnostic laboratory at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode on Wednesday. The laboratory, set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh, with sophisticated instruments such as an automated haematology analyser, biochemistry analyser, hormone analyser, and polymerase chain reaction machine will be beneficial for treatment of domestic animals as well, sources said. The instruments will help diagnose diseases in as many as 21 animal species.



