Animal ambulance service, tele-vet units across Kerala: Minister

District-level farmers’ meet begins in Alappuzha

Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Animal ambulance service and tele-veterinary units will be launched across the State, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said.

She was inaugurating a two-day district-level dairy farmers' meet organised under the aegis of the Dairy Development Department at the Varanad Devi temple ground on Monday.

Ms. Chinchurani said the tele-veterinary units would have facilities, including X-ray machines and portable ultrasound machines. The department had ensured the availability of veterinary doctors in all block panchayats to provide assistance round the clock.

She said the department had sanctioned funds to construct a facility at Kuttanad for storing excess paddy straw.

The construction of an elevated multipurpose community cattle shed at Chembumpuram in Nedumudi grama panchayat was nearing completion. It would be inaugurated soon by including the project in the recently announced 100-day action plan of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Ms. Chinchurani said.

The three-storey elevated cattle shed at Chembumpuram is being built on 15 cents provided by the Chembumpuram Dairy Cooperative Society. The facility with an area of 5,496 sq ft will have facilities to keep 105 head of cattle during floods, an office room, milk collection/milk testing rooms, and a conference room. The government had earlier sanctioned ₹1.8 crore for the project.

Dairy village project

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad launched the dairy village project of the Thanneermukkom grama panchayat at the function.

As part of the meet, cattle exhibition, seminars, training for dairy farmers, among other programmes, are being conducted. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Tuesday.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. Daleema Jojo, MLA, Thanneermukkom grama panchayat president Manjula Suresh, and others attended.