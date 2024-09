Anil Shrivastava has assumed charge as head of the project at NTPC-Kayamkulam. A graduate in electrical engineering from NIT-Bhopal, he joined NTPC in 1986 as an executive trainee and served in various capacities at NTPC-Vindhyachal, Singrauli, Solapur, Barauni and NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL). Before joining Kayamkulam, he served as chief general manager (renewable energy asset management group) at NGEL-Jaipur

