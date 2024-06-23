GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anil Radhakrishnan remembered at memorial service

Updated - June 23, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

S. Anil Radhakrishnan, former Chief of Bureau, Kerala, The Hindu, was remembered at an event to mark his third death anniversary here on Sunday. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurated the event.

The Minister also released a book titled Waste Management in Kerala: Problems and Solutions penned by M.S. Rakesh Krishnan and published as part of a fellowship instituted by the Kesari Memorial Journalists Trust and Anil Radhakrishnan’s family. V. Venu, Chief Secretary, presided over the function. Additional Chief Secretary Sarada G. Muraleedharan delivered an Anil memorial talk based on the topic of waste management in Kerala.

K.S. Sabarinathan; N. Jagajeevan, consultant, Suchitwa Mission; M. Vijayakumar, Kerala University Journalism department head; S.D. Prince, Raj Bhavan PRO; Saraswathy Nagarajan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu, Suresh Vellimangalam, Treasurer, Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ); and S.S. Sindhu, wife of Anil Radhakrishnan, spoke on the occasion.

