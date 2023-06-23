June 23, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

S. Anil Radhakrishnan, former Chief of Bureau, Kerala, The Hindu, was remembered at an event to mark his second death anniversary here on Friday. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the event. Mr. Rajesh said that the media in the State should pay heed to the Kerala High Court’s observations on responsible reporting while allowing an appeal filed by Priya Varghese, wife of K.K. Ragesh, private secretary to the Chief Minister.

V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance, presided over the function. Utharavaditha Tourism Kerala Gathakal written by Ranjith N.P.C, Chief Reporter, Malayalam Manorama, Kannur, who was earlier selected for this year’s S. Anil Radhakrishnan Fellowship, was also released at the function.