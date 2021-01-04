Anil Panachooran death: Case of unnatural death registered

The Kayamkulam police has registered a case of unnatural death over the passing away of poet-lyricist Anil Panachooran on Sunday night. The 55-year old poet had collapsed earlier in the day during a visit to the Mattam Mahadeva temple near Mavelikkara.

He was admitted to private hospitals in Kayamkulam and Karunagappally before he was brought to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after 7 p.m on Sunday. He had breathed his last within an hour of reaching the hospital.

"The case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered as the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. It is now being said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. There were also variations in ECG in one of the hospitals he was taken to yesterday. We have recorded a statement from his cousin regarding this," said the Kayamkulam police. A police team from Kayamkulam has headed to the capital as part of the proceedings.

A lawyer by profession, Panachooran came into the limelight in 2007 with the much appreciated songs in the film Arabikkadha including 'Chora Veena Mannil' and 'Thirike Njan'. His poems as well as film lyrics had gained him a large following.