Anil Nedumangad passes away

The actor, who was in Thodupuzha for the shooting of a movie, drowned while bathing in Malankara dam.

Actor Anil Nedumangad, known for character roles in popular Malayalam films in recent years, drowned while bathing in the Malankara dam in Thodupuzha on Friday evening. He was 48.

The actor was in Thodupuzha for the shooting of the film 'Peace', directed by Sanfeer K with Joju George in the lead. According to the Muttom Police, the actor had after the day's shooting gone for a swim in the Malankara dam reservoir along with two other friends.

"The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Only he had entered the waters and the other two were reportedly standing a little away. When he failed to return after sometime, a search was launched. His body was recovered and taken to the St.Mary's Hospital in Thodupuzha," the Muttom Police told The Hindu.

Starting his career as a television anchor, Anil came into the cinematic limelight with a powerful performance in Rajeev Ravi's 'Njan Steve Lopez' in 2014. In that film, he played the role of Freddie, the carefree uncle of the young protagonist, imparting him some life lessons. Two years later, in Rajeev Ravi's 'Kammatipadam', he played the main antagonist, essaying the character of a scheming local businessman who uses the bloodshed between the local gangs to further his interests.

In the years that followed, he played a series of meaty roles which established him in the rung of a new generation of character actors. One of his most appreciated roles came early this year in Sachy's 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', in which he played Circle Inspector Satheesh Kumar, caught in between the egoistic fight between a policeman and a haughty upper class man. On Friday morning, Anil had shared a Facebook post in tribute to Sachy, who had passed away earlier this year. He was last seen on screen in Shambhu Purushothaman's 'Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte', as Rajan, a humorous role lampooning the tragic heroes of 1970s.