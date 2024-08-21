Anil Kumar sworn in as Lok Ayukta

Former High Court judge N. Anil Kumar was sworn in as Lok Ayukta at a function held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; Ministers P. Rajeeve, K.N. Balagopal, V.N. Vasavan, and Kadannappally Ramachandran; Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid and High Court judges C.S. Diaz and P.V. Kunhikrishnan.

Chief Secretary V. Venu, former High Court judges G. Sasidharan, M.R. Hariharan Nair, Babu Mathew P. Joseph, State Information Commissioner Hari Nair, and State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.