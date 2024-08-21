GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anil Kumar sworn in as Lok Ayukta

Updated - August 21, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
N. Anil Kumar being greeted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he was sworn in as Lok Ayukta at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is seen.

N. Anil Kumar being greeted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after he was sworn in as Lok Ayukta at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is seen.

Former High Court judge N. Anil Kumar was sworn in as Lok Ayukta at a function held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; Ministers P. Rajeeve, K.N. Balagopal, V.N. Vasavan, and Kadannappally Ramachandran; Upa Lok Ayukta Harun-Ul-Rashid and High Court judges C.S. Diaz and P.V. Kunhikrishnan.

Chief Secretary V. Venu, former High Court judges G. Sasidharan, M.R. Hariharan Nair, Babu Mathew P. Joseph, State Information Commissioner Hari Nair, and State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib were also present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.