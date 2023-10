October 04, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

K. Anil Kumar assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of the Palakkad Railway Division here on Tuesday. He replaced C.T. Sakeer Hussain.

Earlier, he had worked in Mysuru and Bengaluru divisions of South Western Railway. Before joining Palakkad, he was working in South Eastern Railway, Kolkata, as chief commercial manager. Mr. Anil Kumar is an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer of 2002 batch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.