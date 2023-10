October 04, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

K. Anil Kumar assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of the Palakkad Railway Division here on Tuesday. He replaced C.T. Sakeer Hussain.

Earlier, he had worked in Mysuru and Bengaluru divisions of South Western Railway. Before joining Palakkad, he was working in South Eastern Railway, Kolkata, as chief commercial manager. Mr. Anil Kumar is an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer of 2002 batch.