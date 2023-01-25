Anil Antony quits party responsibilities amid backlash on BBC documentary tweet

January 25, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress Working Committee member and veteran leader A.K. Antony’s son and the party’s national digital media cell chief, Anil. K. Antony, has resigned from his organisational responsibilities.

Mr. Antony’s controversial tweet on Tuesday that the BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s over the 2002 Gujarart riots undermined India’s sovereignty triggered a furious backlash and elicited Congress leadership’s strong disapproval.

It also did not help Mr. Antony or the Congress that his father served as the chairperson of the party’s disciplinary action committee.

Even as Mr. Antony’s controversial tweet hit the headlines, shocked Congress workers braved the ire of belligerent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists to hold public screenings of the documentary. It, however, put the party in a politically awkward position.

The KPCC reportedly felt that the “tactless tweet” undermined the party’s fight against Sangh Parivar’s “unceasing attempts” at social silencing and systematic depluralising of India’s secular polity by denying free speech and shutting out dissenters and contrarian views from the public debate.

State Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil, MLA, said Mr. Antony was patently wrong to suggest that India’s sovereignty was constitutionally moored to Mr. Modi’s political reputation.

An embattled Mr. Antony said on Wednesday that he was quitting party posts in the face of “intolerant calls to retract the tweet”.

He appeared to take a swipe at the Congress’s flagship political programme, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, by stating that people supporting “a trek to promote love” denied him the right to free speech.

It was unclear to whom Mr. Antony addressed the “redacted resignation letter” posted on Twitter.

In his resignation note, he indicated that a cabal of loyalists called the shots in the Congress and meritocracy had no place in the organisation.

He said somewhat damningly that he found no common ground with the leadership that “was keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas who would unquestionably be at your beck and call”.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, termed Mr. Antony’s position that the BBC documentary undermined India’s sovereignty as far-fetched and immature. Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan welcomed Mr. Antony’s resignation from party posts. Mr. A.K. Antony refused to comment.