Anil Antony delivers Congress yet another blow

January 29, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony’s son and the disaffected former digital media convener of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Anil K. Antony, seemed to have dealt a propaganda blow in some measure to the party by suggesting in a tweet on Sunday that the party had found a perfect ally in BBC, which, he claimed, often questioned India’s territorial integrity by publishing truncated maps of the country.

Mr. Antony resigned from his responsibilities in the party last week after tweeting that the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, undermined national integrity, a view that dovetailed with that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Central government had invoked emergency provisions of the IT Act to ban the BBC documentary by portraying it as seditious foreign propaganda.

The tweet that tagged All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh and the party’s national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate came at a delicate moment for the KPCC. Its leaders are en masse in Jammu and Kashmir to attend the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr. Gandhi had condemned the ban on the documentary.

The ban has prompted the Congress and the Left student unions to organise defiant public screenings on university campuses, often braving belligerent BJP workers and legal jeopardy.

Mr. Antony’s tweet also seemed to sabotage Congress’s narrative that the country was sinking into authoritarianism under the BJP and that civil liberties and minority rights were in peril. It has also not helped the Congress that Mr. A.K. Antony chairs the party’s disciplinary action committee and sat on its apex working committee. Youth Congress leaders have demanded Mr. Antony’s expulsion from the party.

Mr. Ramesh, in a tweet, has taken a potshot at Mr. Antony by obliquely comparing him with Chandy Oommen, who has trailed Mr. Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Not surprisingly, BJP State president K. Surendran has found a common cause with Mr. Antony. He stated last week that Mr. Antony’s resignation from the Congress party positions showed that patriots had no place in the Congress.