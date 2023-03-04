Anil Akkara’s documents vindicate govt. stance on LIFE project: Rajesh

March 04, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reacting to the allegations raised by former Congress MLA Anil Akkara on the LIFE Mission project housing complex at Wadakkanchery, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh has said the documents released by the MLA vindicates the government’s stance on the issue and effectively disproves all of the allegations raised by the Opposition till date.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he quoted extensively from the letter sent by the then LIFE Mission CEO U.V. Jose on August 18, 2020 to the private secretary of the then Minister of Local Self-Governments, which Mr. Akkara released on Friday.

Mr. Rajesh quoted from page five of the letter, as per which “the UAE-based Red Crescent had directly chosen Unitac as an implementing agency of the housing project. The LIFE Mission is not in any way connected to this. Unitac has not entered into any kind of agreement with the LIFE Mission. It is the Red Crescent that provides their payments too. The LIFE Mission is not aware of the details of the agreement between them. Neither the State government nor the LIFE Mission has any kind of financial liability regarding the project”.

According to another part of the letter, “The government had earlier decided to carry out the Wadakkanchery LIFE project in a phased manner using its own funds. However, in April 2019, Red Crescent came forward to sponsor a housing project, following which Wadakkanchery was suggested as an ideal location”.

He said no part of the letter indicated that there was a violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, the question of which did not arise as there was no financial transaction involving the government.

The Minister cited past occasions when private organisations and associations had sponsored housing projects for the State government. The Kerala High Court had, also while hearing a case related to the project, made it clear that it was not permissible to extend criminal liability to the political leadership on a policy decision.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was investigating whether any public servant was involved in any misappropriation of the allocated money, he said.

Mr. Rajesh said the Opposition should apologise as the documents released by it had proved that all the allegations till date had been false.