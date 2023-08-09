HamberMenu
Anger brewing against police over alleged custodial death at Tanur

August 09, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Anger is brewing against the police after it was found in the post-mortem report that Tamir Jifri, the 30-year-old youth who reportedly died in police custody at Tanur on August 1, had been a victim of brutal physical torture.

Tamir’s family said they would fight the police legally. “This was brutal. Those responsible for the death of Tamir should get the punishment they deserve. It should not be a minor punishment like a suspension,” said the victim’s brother Haris Jifri.

Mr. Jifri also rejected the police claim that Tamir suffered from a heart ailment. He said Tamir had no history of heart ailment, and that the police were creating stories to save the culprits.

Tamir was among a dozen-odd men picked up by the police on July 31 in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. Before taking him to the Tanur police station, he was reportedly taken to a police quarter where he was allegedly tortured.

The post-mortem revealed that he had suffered internal haemorrhage in several parts apparently as a result of physical torture. There were torture marks on his limps, trunk, and soles. His spine too had suffered an injury.

Youth organisations of various political parties, including the Youth Congress and the Muslim Youth League, took out protest marches demanding that the culprits be brought to book.

The Crime Branch is currently investigating the incident.

Tamir’s family on Wednesday said an investigating agency outside the State police should inquire into the incident. They said the State police “would cover up the death in their possible attempt to save their colleagues.”

The Welfare Party of India (WPI) said here on Wednesday that Tamir was the latest victim of police brutality. “As many as 26 persons had lost their lives at the hands of the police in Kerala during the first term of the LDF government,” said Muneeb Karakkunnu, WPI district treasurer.

The WPI demanded that a judicial investigation be ordered by keeping aside District Police Chief Sujith Das S. It was the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) headed by the District Police Chief that took Tamir into custody.

