Anger boils over at medical colleges across State

Faculty will boycott OP clinics from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. today

Faculty in all Government Medical College Hospitals (MCHs) across the State have decided to continue their agitation against the suspension of one of their senior colleagues in Thiruvananthapuram and will boycott OP clinics from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday.

Faculty, who have the additional duty as COVID Nodal Officers at all MCHs, will also relinquish this charge as a mark of protest against the government action.

Doctors and nurses in Thiruvananthapuram MCH have been on the path of agitation since Friday after the government issued orders suspending the COVID Nodal Officer and two head nurses for the alleged negligence in the care of an elderly patient.

The patient, who had been discharged after treatment in the COVID ward, had been later found by the family to have maggot-infested bedsores all over his back.

Medical fraternity had pointed out that the unfortunate incident had occurred because of the acute shortage of support staff in the hospital, about which the government had been informed time and again.

Indefinite boycott planned

The joint action council led by Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) and other professional organisations have decided to indefinitely boycott OP duties from Tuesday and to stop all online classes if the government does not revoke the suspension order and take necessary steps to improve the acute shortage of support staff at the MCH.

Health-care workers who have been relentlessly working on the front lines for COVID-19 management should not be made scapegoats to cover up the government’s failure to resolve systemic and administrative issues inside the hospital, KGMCTA leaders said here.

The 48-hour relay hunger fast launched by KGMCTA at Thiruvananthapuram MCH to protest against the treatment meted out to their colleague will end on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, nurses too have launched an indefinite relay hunger strike here demanding that the government revoke the suspension of their colleagues.

The government, meanwhile, has drawn flak for demoralising health-care workers, who have been functioning under tremendous stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of the risks posed to them and their families.

S.S. Lal, a public health professional, pointed out that the MCH, with over 700 COVID-19 patients and over 850 non-COVID-19 patients, would need to invest heavily in human resources to care for all these patients as per the COVID protocol. More wards and ICUs are opened up to accommodate more patients, regardless of the fact that there are not enough nursing or support staff to care for all patients.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, has also come out in support of doctors and said that “our brave medics needed our understanding, sympathy and support”.