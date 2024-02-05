Anganwadis turn smart under ₹96-lakh scheme in Kalamassery

February 05, 2024 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - KOCHI

All the 60 anganwadis in the Kalamassery Assembly constituency have been developed as smart anganwadis under a ₹96-lakh scheme initiated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and implemented with the cooperation of BPCL-Kochi Refinery.

Child-friendly classrooms and furniture, with walls being adorned by paintings, creative and dining zones, a dedicated kitchen, fibre flooring, and outdoor rides for children are among the amenities that have been readied as part of the comprehensive child development project. The Kerala Artisans Development Cooperative Society was the implementing agency. Mr. Rajeeve will inaugurate the completed scheme on Tuesday at Eloor.

