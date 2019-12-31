Anganwadis grow nutritious food for children

The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) here is establishing Anganwadi nutrition gardens in Wayanad to address malnutrition among vulnerable groups, including tribal people. The project is being implemented in association with the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

The foundation has set up such gardens in 50 anganwadis in Kalpetta block panchayat this year with the support of the Department of Science and Technology.

This is a path-breaking move for anganwadis, since their roles are usually limited to providing food supplements and vaccination, periodic health assessment of women and children, and dissemination of nutrition knowledge.

“The project is aimed at tackling malnutrition among children enrolled in anganwadis, which will be transformed into centres of nutrition knowledge,” says P. Vipindas, Development Associate, MSRF.

30 varieties

“Now, anganwadis are taking up the responsibility to showcase food-based models to address malnutrition. The model garden contains 30 crop varieties, including vegetables, leafy greens, tubers and local fruits,” Mr. Vipindas said.

Local crops have been included in the gardens. The crops chosen are highly adaptive to local climatic variations and demand less care, Bindhu Joseph, field animator, MSSRF, said. “These crops will help meet most of the micro- and macro-nutrient requirements of children,” she said.

The public will have easier access to knowledge on nutrition, since anganwadis will disseminate it in vernacular language. Women and children are well connected to anganwadis and the knowledge they acquire from this model will impact society in multiple ways, M.N. Sudha, Child Development Project Officer, said.

“The nutrition garden will enhance dietary diversity of children. Children are usually hesitant to eat monotonous food. But now the food is more colourful and nutritious and the children are happy to consume it,” she added.