Anganwadi staff to get better wages

25 anganwadis will be made ‘smart’ this year, says Veena

Restructuring of the wage and service conditions of anganwadi workers and helpers was under the consideration of the government, Minister for Health and Women and Child Welfare Veena George said in the Assembly on Thursday.

She was replying to the calling attention by Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who sought to draw attention to the poor wages earned by the anganwadi workers vis-a-vis the enormity of social responsibilities they were expected to fulfill. Anganwadi workers in main anganwadis were being paid ₹12,000 and those in mini mini anganwadis ₹11,000. Anganwadi helpers were given ₹8,000 as honorarium. Anganwadi workers with 10-year service were given reservation in appointments to the posts of ICDS supervisors, Ms. George said.

Better infrastructure

Mr. Kuzhalnadan had also drawn attention to the poor infrastructure facilities in most anganwadis. Ms. George said that fitness inspections were now being carried out in all anganwadis to ensure the safety of the building. Of the 33,115 anganwadis in the State, 24,360 were working in their own buildings. Steps are being taken to improve the infrastructure in anganwadis with their own buildings so that these can be declared as child-friendly.

The government has already introduced the ‘smart anganwadi’ project and the first one was unveiled in April. This year, 25 more anganwadis will be developed as ‘smart anganwadis,’ Ms. George said.