Anganwadi Pravesanotsavam put off in State

The Anganwadi-level ‘Pravesanotsavam’ scheduled to be held on Thursday across the State has been put off in the wake of the heavy rain, a statement on Wednesday said.
Published - May 29, 2024 10:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram
The Anganwadi-level ‘Pravesanotsavam’ scheduled to be held on Thursday across the State has been put off in the wake of the heavy rain, a statement on Wednesday said.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.