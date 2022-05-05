Anganwadi Pravesanotsavam on May 30

Survey to identify children in 3-6 age group who join anganwadis

Pravesanotsavam (reopening fete) will be held in all 33,115 anganwadis under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project in the State on May 30.

Pravesanotsavam will focus on the importance of education, nutritious food, and care of children till the age of six for their physical, mental, and cognitive development.

Ahead of Pravesanotsavam, anganwadi workers will undertake a survey to identify all children in the 3-6 age group who are to join anganwadis. The list will cover children who are permanent residents, children of migrant workers, and those who are temporary residents.

Next, anganwadi-level monitoring and support committees will meet and decide on the conduct of Pravesanotsavam and its arrangements, provide for vehicles if needed for children to reach anganwadis, organise a campaign for making learning material, and discuss the gifts to be provided to children during the fete.

Anganwadi workers and the support committee members will visit the houses of children enrolling in anganwadis and meet them and their parents too. In tribal areas and wherever isolated anganwadis function, a team of anganwadi club leaders, tribal promoters, non-governmental organisations, settlement chiefs, literacy promoters, and so on should be formed for making Pravesanotsavam arrangements and ensuring good publicity and promotion through banners, posters, notices, and social media campaigns. Support committee members, parents, and others will get together in anganwadis to make colourful caps, decorations and toys using locally available inexpensive materials. A review of the arrangements will be held on May 28.

On May 30, Pravesanotsavam inauguration will be followed by distribution of pre-school kits and that of certificates to those who have completed pre-school education.