Anganwadi helper accused of tying up, beating child

Childline begins inquiry on complaint by father

KANNUR

Childline has started an inquiry into a complaint filed by a father, who alleged that his three-year-old child was tied up and beaten by the anganwadi helper at Kizhunupara in Kannur, on Thursday. The father, in his complaint, alleged that his son was beaten by Baby, an anganwadi helper. They got to know about it when the child returned from the anganwadi with scars on his hands. He said that the teacher of the anganwadi had told them that the helper beat the child for using improper words. The father then filed a complaint with Childline.