Anganwadi child’s injury: police register case

Two anganwadi employees booked under Juvenile Justice Act. They were suspended from service by the Women and Child Development department

Published - November 26, 2024 09:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Maranalloor police have registered a case against two anganwadi employees under Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act in connection with the injuries sustained by a three-year-old girl at an anganwadi recently.

The Women and Child Development department had suspended the anganwadi teacher and the helper from service.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued notices to the District Child Protection Officer, the District Women and Child Development Officer, and the Station House Officer concerned. The commission that visited the child in SAT Hospital on Monday said she was said to be out of the critical phase but would need further treatment. The commission would also visit the anganwadi to take the statements of the anganwadi staff.

Vaiga, daughter of Ratheesh and Sindhu, attended the anganwadi on Thursday last. After returning from the anganwadi, she started vomiting. Vaiga’s twin told his parents that she was crying at the anganwadi too. When he called up the anganwadi teacher, she told him Vaiga had fallen from a chair. On being asked why they were not informed earlier, the teacher said she had forgotten to tell them. The child was then rushed to a nearby hospital and then to SAT Hospital.

The police are in the process of taking the statements of the child’s parents.

