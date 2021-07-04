Anganwadi children to get pre-school kits

Thiruvananthapuram

04 July 2021 21:19 IST

The kits comprise anganwadi activity book, chart papers and crayons

As many as 14,102 pre-school children in the State who do not have TV or Internet facilities are to get pre-school kits.

The kits, aimed at ensuring pre-school education for such children, comprise anganwadi activity book, chart papers, and crayons.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Veena George inaugurated the distribution of the pre-school kits by handing over a kit for a child of anganwadi number 92 at Kulasekharapathi in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday. The distribution of the kits to the 14,102 children would be completed soon, she said.

In the wake of COVID-19, the Women and Child Development Department had started telecast of ‘Kilikonchal’ programme on Victers channel in June last year to ensure comprehensive development of children in the 3-6 age group, including those who attend the 33,115 anganwadis in the State.

The second edition of Kilikonchal has continued telecast this academic year. However, data collected through anganwadi workers showed that 14,102 children enrolled in anganwadis were not able to view Kilikonchal as they had no Internet connection or TV signal. The kits were prepared by the department to include such children in its pre-school education programme.

Pathanamthitta municipal chairperson T. Sakkeer Hussain, ward councillor Ashraf, and Women and Child Department officials were present at the event.