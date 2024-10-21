Angamaly Urban Cooperative Society loan scam: Crime Branch makes one more arrest

The Crime Branch (CB) investigating the alleged loan scam running into around ₹96 crore at the Angamaly Urban Cooperative Society has made one more arrest on Monday (October 21, 2024).

The arrested was identified as Biju Jose K., the secretary of the society who remains under suspension since the alleged fraud was unearthed involving the director board members and employees of the society. The investigation agency had already arrested Shiju K.I., the suspended accountant of the society, who had since been remanded.

The CB has found that 422 such fake loans had been sanctioned against title deeds of properties often without the knowledge of the original title holders. “There will be more arrests as the fraud has been pulled off with the knowledge of the director board members and officials. Apart from fake loans, cases are also being registered at local police station level on petitions by investors complaining of not returning their investments. The investigation is proving to be a time-consuming process involving tracking down the original title holders and verification of voluminous documents. We will also have to verify whether the original title orders were privy to the fraudulent practice,” said CB sources.

The case that was initially investigated by the Angamaly police had since been handed over to the CB.

Property attachment order

Meanwhile, the Joint Registrar General, Cooperative department, Francis Thoppil, has issued an order to attach the properties of three persons, including a director board member, for defaulting repayment of loans of ₹25 lakh each.

The Investors Protection Committee formed by the aggrieved investors of the Angamaly Urban Cooperative Society has threatened to intensify their protest untill action was taken against all accused in the alleged loan scam running into crores and their properties were attached to refund the investors.

As per the initial first information report (FIR) registered by the Angamaly police, the alleged forgery and resultant cheating happened from July 7, 2002. Loans were sanctioned on forged applications as well as applications submitted without requisite documents even in the name of non-members, the FIR said.

The police had arraigned in governing committee members and employees, both past and present, of the Society governed by the Congress. The case was registered on a petition lodged by the Joint Registrar General, Cooperative department. Among the accused, two, including the former president, had died.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 417 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The matter came to light after many members started getting notices from the society asking to repay loans taken in their names but about which they had no clue. In one instance, seven members of a family received notices asking to repay ₹25 lakh each towards loans they had never taken.

