Anert ties up with ESAF bank for subsidy on solar plants

August 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ESAF Small Finance Bank to facilitate loans for installation of solar power plants through www.buymysun.com.

ANERT CEO Narendra Nath Veluri and vice president of ESAF bank George Oommen K. signed the MoU on Friday. The project is part of the ‘solar city’ initiative which seeks to fulfil the energy needs of Thiruvananthapuram by harnessing renewable energy sources. Households opting for rooftop solar power plants will be eligible for subsidy ranging from 20% to 40%. For details, dial 9188119415.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.