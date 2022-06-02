ANERT sets up first solar wind hybrid power plants in Wayanad

The solar wind hybrid system installed by ANERT at Velappankandy tribal hamlet at Chooralmala in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All houses in Velappankandi tribal settlement in district electrified

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has set up the first solar wind hybrid system in the State in a tribal hamlet at Chooralmala in Wayanad.

The agency not only installed the solar wind hybrid power plants at Velappankandi tribal hamlet near Chooralmala in Meppadi grama panchayat but also electrified the entire houses in the tribal settlement with the plant.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty inaugurated the plant on Thursday through videoconferencing . T Siddique, MLA, presided.

“The solar wind hybrid power plants, each with a capacity of 1.5 kW, have been set up by the ANERT in 10 houses constructed by the State government under a rehabilitation package for the families who were part of the Muthanga land agitation,” Narendra Nath Veluri, Chief Executive Officer, ANERT, told The Hindu.

Each plant has a capacity to generate 1 kilowatt solar and 500 watts wind power a day, Mr. Veluri said. “The system provides sufficient power for a 10-hour battery backup,” Mr. Veluri said adding that all the houses were equipped with two LED lights each and mobile charging points.

The project will be highly beneficial to those people who are living in remote areas, settlements inside forests in adverse weather conditions, he said.

The agency has spent ₹28.26 lakh from its annual plan outlay for the 2021-22 financial year to implement the project, Mr. Veluri added.

“We are planning to set up as many as 40 similar projects in non-electrified remote tribal areas in the State in the near future,” he added.