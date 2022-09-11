ANERT plans app to locate EV charging stations in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) is planning to launch a mobile app which can be used by electric vehicle users to locate and access the services of e-vehicle charging stations operated by different agencies in the State.

ANERT, an agency under the State Power department, has invited expression of interest from firms for developing an integrated central monitoring system (CMS) and mobile app. The idea is to have a single, user-friendly government app which acts as a platform for EV charging stations operated by government and private players, ANERT chief executive officer Narendra Nath Veluri said.

With the government placing thrust on e-mobility, charging stations are being set up under the aegis of multiple agencies, including ANERT, the State-run Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), and private players. “Different companies setting up the stations will have their own apps. We are trying to have a common app which can be used for all such stations,” Mr. Veluri said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stations every 50 km

ANERT is aiming to establish fast-charging stations every 50 km along the national highway, State highways, and MC Road. Under a special scheme for setting up stations in public places, ANERT has established 16, and six more are in the pipeline. Fast-charging stations have also been established in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Kozhikode under a scheme which allows private players to set up stations for public use.

On KSEB land

Under the e-vehicle policy of the State government, the KSEB is the nodal agency for establishing charging stations. Work on 56 charging stations are progressing on KSEB land. Additionally, work on 1,165 charging units mounted on electric poles meant for two and three-wheelers is also underway. More than 400 have been installed so far.