Anert likely to be registered as ‘Section 8’ company for green hydrogen projects in Kerala

July 08, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is reportedly exploring the possibility of registering the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) as a ‘Section 8’ company for the purpose of setting up ‘hydrogen valley’ projects in the State.

The government had recently issued orders appointing ANERT, an autonomous organisation under the Power department, as the nodal agency for green hydrogen projects in the State.

The ‘Guidelines for Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster’ (HVIC) published by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Government of India, requires the lead applicant, on selection of the detailed project report, to ‘‘register separately a Section 8 company within three to six months to manage HVIC after the receipt of the initial grant.’‘

Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, deals with the formulation of companies whose objectives include, among other things, promotion of commerce, science, education, research, social welfare and protection of the environment.

Kerala had proposed ‘hydrogen valleys’ in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram under the DST’s Hydrogen Valley scheme.

As per the DST guidelines for hydrogen valley projects, a consortium that includes one or more commercial enterprises as a member is a pre-requisite. ‘‘The Section 8 company of the consortium will be responsible for coordinating, implementing, and managing the project with DST,’‘ it says.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable energy. A ‘hydrogen valley,’ as the DST defines it, is a geographical area where hydrogen serves more than one end-sector or application in mobility, industry and energy, covering all the steps in the hydrogen value chain, production, storage, transportation and distribution.

Kerala hopes to be a leading producer and exporter of green hydrogen/ammonia as well as a 100% green hydrogen/ammonia consumption State by 2040.

