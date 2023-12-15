Anert launches EV skill development programme for polytechnic faculty

December 15, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) has launched an electric vehicle executive faculty development programme for polytechnic lecturers as part of building an e-mobility ecosystem in the State.

Anert is collaborating with the German development agency GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) and the Department of Technical Education (DTE). This programme is funded by GIZ and is being executed through its partner EV Masterclass.

The programme was launched on Tuesday and the training of the first batch will conclude on Saturday, Anert CEO Narendra Nath Veluri said.

The Indo-German Programme for Vocational Education and Training (IGVET II) under GIZ has developed an electric vehicle (EV) course curriculum with the support of IIT-Bombay. The Department of Higher Education, Kerala, has issued orders for adopting this curriculum as an elective subject for final-year students of Electrical, Electronics, Automobile and Mechanical engineering, a statement said.

A total of 60 faculty will be trained this year, who, on completion of the course, will be capable of teaching the subject in the curriculum. The training programme is a hybrid model lasting 12 days, which includes five days of online training and seven days of practical hands-on training, the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K. R. Jyothilal inaugurated the on-the-job training component. Anert has joined hands with Tata Motors for the hands-on-training component.

The training programme covers technical aspects of electric vehicles such as batteries, power train, vehicle dynamics, policy frameworks and business opportunities.

