Applications invited for ANERT Green Energy Awards

January 29, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has extended the date for applying for the ‘ANERT Green Energy Awards’ up to January 31. The awards are exclusively open to applicants from Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits. Individuals, institutions and residential associations, government institutions, commercial establishments in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits can apply. The applications should be filed via www.anert.gov.in. For more details, dial the toll-free number 1800-425-1803 or call 9188119415, 9947733339.

