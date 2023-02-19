ANERT eyeing offshore wind energy

February 19, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) is looking at the possibility of tapping offshore wind energy using floating turbines as part of Kerala’s push for renewable energy.

Through the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), ANERT has entered into an agreement with the Norwegian firm World Wide Wind for exploring options in this regard.

A pilot project consisting one or two floating wind turbines has been tentatively proposed off coastal Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram to demonstrate the capability.

World Wide Wind specialises in counter-rotating vertical axis turbines which is quite different in design compared to the more familiar Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWT).

ANERT Chief Executive Officer Narendra Nath Veluri said that the pilot project will be in the range of 400 KW and close enough to the shore for easy evacuation of the generated power. ‘‘The details, including cost and other factors, have to be worked out and we will be holding follow-up discussions. The Norwegian firm must also identify an Indian partner,’‘ Mr. Veluri said.

Big goals

The State Government has announced plans to transform Kerala into a 100% renewable energy-based State by 2040 and net carbon neutral by 2050.

Unlike wind turbines on land, offshore ones on floating structures offer specific challenges given the constant wave motion and in terms of anchoring and evacuation of power.

Kerala has not explored offshore wind energy potential till now. The ANERT plans also coincides with the State government’s plans to overhaul the policy guidelines on wind energy issued in 2004. The government has appointed a panel with the ANERT CEO as convener for the task. At present, wind energy accounts for only a small fraction (70.28 MW or 2.23%) of the State’s total installed capacity of 3145.82 MW.