Andoorkonam panchayat inks deal with Kerala University for making LED bulbs

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 12, 2022 21:05 IST

The Andoorkonam grama panchayat has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Optoelectronics department of Kerala University for the manufacture of LED bulbs.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, who inaugurated the manufacturing of the 'Made in Andoorkonam' bulbs recently, said that such small-scale enterprises would help in empowering women in the rural sector.

Eighteen selected Kudumbashree workers from 18 wards in the panchayat would be trained by the Optoelectronics department in the manufacturing of LED bulbs. The panchayat would market the bulbs manufactured under the initiative. Andoorkonam panchayat president S. Harikumar said that initiatives including finishing school, entrance coaching centre, and fish cultivation would be launched in association with various departments of the university.

