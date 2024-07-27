Ancient megalithic rock-cut chambers unearthed in Kasaragod

Two centuries-old rock-cut chambers from the Megalithic period were discovered at Kolamkulam in Karinthalam village in the district after a massive tree fell during rain. The chambers, which surfaced on private land, were identified by local resident C.K. Jayachandran and archaeology enthusiast Satheesan Kaliyanam.

History researcher Dr. Nandakumar Koroth from Kanhangad Nehru Arts and Science College confirmed the findings as Megalithic laterite chambers. These chambers, carved from laterite stones, are believed to be part of the Megalithic culture. The chambers featured a unique door with carvings, a foot-wide hole in the middle, and various earthen vessels inside. These are untouched, and the Archeological Survey of India researchers have promised to inspect the findings, Mr. Koroth said.

He added that the entrances and steps leading to the chambers were found underground. One of the chambers had a stone sealing its top. The latest discovery adds to the chambers found in Kasaragod over the past two decades, known locally as Muniyara, Kalpathayam, Pandava Cave, and Pirangi Cave.

He said the findings suggested that the structures dated back approximately 1,800 years, highlighting the region’s rich archaeological significance. He stressed that despite several findings of immense archeological importance, there were little efforts to protect them.

